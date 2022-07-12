Brewers: Josh Hader staying home to be with family, won’t play in MLB All-Star Game | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Corbin Burnes might end up being the only Milwaukee representative in next Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

It was announced Tuesday that 4-time All-Star Josh Hader would not be taking part, deciding instead to stay home and be with his wife and newborn.

“It’s an honor to be named an All-Star selection but I think my duty is to be with my family and just be ready for the second half,” Hader told reporters in Minnesota. “My family needs me at this time. It’s just the decision that we made.”

Hader missed time earlier in the season to be with his wife during complications with her pregnancy. The closer eventually returned and then went on the paternity list prior to her giving birth in the middle of June.

San Francisco Giants reliever Carlos Rodon will replace Hader on the National League roster.

Milwaukee is in Minneapolis to open a quick 2-game series against the Twins, the second-to-last series before the All-Star Break.