Badgers fail to clinch outright Big Ten title, lose Johnny Davis to injury

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tenth-ranked Wisconsin lost leading scorer Johnny Davis when he was injured on a flagrant foul early in the second half, and the Badgers also missed a chance to clinch the Big Ten title outright by falling to Nebraska 74-73.

Alonzo Verge Jr. scored Nebraska’s last nine points, part of a 12-0 rally in the final minutes.

Wisconsin is 24-6 and could still finish alone atop the Big Ten if second-place Illinois loses to Iowa later Sunday. The conference tournament starts Wednesday.

Davis was hurt when he was fouled on a layup try by Trey McGowens with 17:32 left. Davis went to the locker room and didn’t return to the bench, and the Badgers said he was out with a lower body injury. Davis averages 20.3 points and 8.3 rebounds. McGowens was ejected.

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard told reporters after the game he was “optimistic” that Davis would be fine to play in the postseason.