Michigan coach Howard hits Wisconsin assistant after a loss

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Angry about a late timeout, Michigan coach Juwan Howard began arguing in the postgame handshake line.

Moments later, he hit a Wisconsin assistant in the head, and mayhem followed.

The Wolverines’ inability to boost their NCAA Tournament credentials was the least of their concerns after a 77-63 loss Sunday at No. 15 Wisconsin. Their head coach could be facing major discipline.

Howard hit Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft after jawing with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard during the handshake line. The Big Ten said it planned to “take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review.”

Here's really good raw video of the aftermath of #Michigan and #Wisconsin. You can clearly hear Juwan Howard say "I'll remember that" to Greg Gard prior to the altercation. (Video courtesy of WKOW. Caution unedited, NSFW language.) pic.twitter.com/27N2q1OD8I — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) February 20, 2022

During his postgame news conference, Howard said he didn’t like Wisconsin calling for a timeout with 15 seconds left and the Badgers leading by 15.

“I thought it was not necessary at the moment, especially being a large lead,” Howard said.

Gard said he called the timeout because his reserves were in the game and only had four seconds to get the ball past midcourt. A timeout gives them 10 seconds.

“I was not going to put them in position, where the ball had already gotten knocked out of bounds, to have to break a press in four seconds,” Gard said.

Juwan Howard says he didn’t like the timeout that UW called. pic.twitter.com/LM47i4o7V8 — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) February 20, 2022

After the game, Howard pointed a finger at Gard while complaining about the late move. Later on, Howard reached through a crowd to get to Krabbenhoft — replays showed Howard no longer had a closed fist and had his hand open by the time he struck Krabbenhoft on the left side of his head.

Players from each side got involved in the skirmish, and video appeared to show Michigan’s Moussa Diabate and Wisconsin’s Jahcobi Neath throwing punches.

Howard said he reacted after someone from Wisconsin put hands on him. He said that “at that point, I felt it was time to protect myself.”

Video showed Gard had his hands touching Howard’s arm or wrist area while trying to explain why he called the timeout.

“Someone touched me, and I think it was very uncalled for, for them to touch me, as we were verbalizing and communicating with one another,” Howard said. “That’s what escalated it.”

Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh said he already had contacted Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren about the situation, adding that Wisconsin had staff members who were “affected and injured.”

“There’s no room, no space for conduct like that in any competition, much less a Big Ten competition,” McIntosh said. “The Big Ten takes pride in sportsmanship. The Big Ten takes pride in acting with class. That didn’t happen today.”

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel issued a statement saying that he had apologized to McIntosh and that Michigan President Mary Sue Coleman had contacted Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank “to apologize for the totally unacceptable behavior.”

“There is no excuse for any of our staff or student-athletes to get into a physical altercation with others regardless of instigating factors,” Manuel said.

The Big Ten issued a statement saying it’s “aware of a physical altercation involving Michigan head coach Juwan Howard” and that it’s assessing the incident. Howard said he’d respect whatever decision the Big Ten makes.

“We will review the situation more thoroughly and work with the Big Ten Conference as they determine their disciplinary actions and will determine if further disciplinary actions are warranted,” Manuel said.

This isn’t Howard’s first high-profile incident with another Big Ten coach.

Last season, Howard got into a shouting match with then-Maryland coach Mark Turgeon during the conference tournament. Howard had to be restrained. He drew two technical fouls and was ejected from a game Michigan ended up winning 79-66.