Badgers fill hole in schedule with George Mason | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin will in fact play a game this Thursday.

A day after the Badgers contest against Morgan State was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within that program, the school announced it would face George Mason at the Kohl Center.

The Patriots are sitting at 7-5 on the year following a blowout win over American on Tuesday. Among their wins this year include road wins at Maryland and Georgia. They are led by forward Josh Oduro, who is averaging 18.3 and 7.1 points per game. Forward D’Shawn Schwartz chips in 14.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, while 6-foot-7 guard Davonte Gains leads the team in rebounding (8.0 per game) and is shooting 51.6% (16-for-31) from beyond the arc.

Wisconsin is coming off a 71-68 win against Nicholls State last Wednesday. The Badgers played without star Johnny Davis due to a non-COVID illness. It is expected he’ll be available against George Mason.

Fans that had tickets for the game against Morgan State can use those to get into Thursday’s game. Tip is at 6.