Badgers sweep Minnesota, clinch 3rd-straight trip to Final Four | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Wisconsin volleyball team is headed to its fifth Final Four and its third straight.

The Badgers got there with a sweep (25-18, 26-24, 25-22) of Big Ten rival Minnesota on Saturday at the Field House. It was the third time the two teams had met this season and the third time Wisconsin came out on top.

BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK BADGERS! (4) @BadgerVB is heading to their third consecutive National Semifinal appearance after a rivalry sweep over (12) Minnesota (25-18, 26-24, 25-22).#NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/eXhM8Tmq4A — NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) December 12, 2021

Coach Kelly Sheffield’s club got an outstanding effort from All-American senior Dana Rettke and sophomore Devyn Robinson. Rettke had 15 kills, four blocks and an ace, while Robinson 11 kills and six blocks.

Senior Sydney Hilley showed up in a big moment again, finishing with 43 assists, four blocks and 12 digs. The Badgers also got a combined 15 kills from Grace Loberg and Jade Demps.

@BadgerVB advances to the National Semi-Finals for the 🆃🅷🅸🆁🅳 straight year with a 3-0 sweep over Minnesota. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Yqt7pON8pl — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) December 12, 2021

Wisconsin will take an 18-set winning streak into the Final Four where it will face top-ranked Louisville in the national semifinals next Thursday in Columbus, Ohio. The Cardinals are a perfect 32-0 on the season and have lost just 12 sets all year.