Two more Wisconsin players enter transfer portal | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has lost two more players to the transfer portal.

Cornerback Donte Burton and fullback Quan Easterling became the latest to leave midseason.

With seniors Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams, along with sophomore Dean Engram, playing well, snaps were difficult to come by for Burton. A redshirt junior, Burton had played in just three games this season. He had four tackles, .5 tackle for loss and one interception. For his career, the cornerback played in 20 games for the Badgers and finished with 26 tackles, one tackle for loss and four passes defended.

A redshirt sophomore, Easterling played in just two games in his career, including one this season.

Those two join wide receiver Devin Chandler and offensive lineman Kayden Lyles in going into the transfer portal in the last two weeks. Three other players — running backs Jalen Berger, Antwan Roberts and Loyal Crawford — are also in the portal, though two of them were dismissed from the team and the other had been suspended indefinitely.