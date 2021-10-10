Wisconsin RB Jalen Berger dismissed from the team | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has sent is leading rusher from last year packing.

Coach Paul Chryst announced Sunday that running back Jalen Berger had been dismissed from the team. No reasoning was given for the move.

Though Wisconsin ran the ball 61 times against Illinois on Saturday, Berger didn’t even step on the field for a snap. It was the second time this season that happened, as he also wasn’t used in the season opener against Penn State. In the other three games, Berger ran 24 times for 88 yards (3.7 ypc) and one touchdown. Last year, Berger led the Badgers with 301 yards (5.0 ypc) and two touchdowns.

A four-star recruit coming out of New Jersey, Berger was one of the big gets for the Badgers in the 2020 class. He had offers from some of the best programs in the country, though he eventually chose Wisconsin over his home state team of Rutgers.

Berger is the third scholarship running back to leave the team this season, including the second that was kicked off the team. Freshman Loyal Crawford was dismissed in August following an altercation with fellow freshman running back Antwan Roberts. The latter was suspended and eventually entered the transfer portal.

Chryst is scheduled to speak to the media on Monday.