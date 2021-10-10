Packers 25, Bengals 22 (OT): 2-minute drill

Green Bay’s Mason Crosby hit a 49-yard field goal in overtime to push the Packers past the Bengals 25-22 Sunday in Cincinnati.

Game Balls

Offense: WR Davante Adams

Green Bay’s All-Pro told family members before the game that he thought he would put together a career performance on Sunday against the Bengals and he was right. The Packers wide receiver caught 11 passes for a career-high 206 yards and a touchdown. It included a 59-yard catch, the second-longest reception of his career. Of his 11 grabs, the Packers count six as being in the explosive category (16 yards or more) and his 20-yard catch in the final seconds of regulation setup a potential game-winning kick.

“He’s a guy that’s hungry for the football and he shows good reason why,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “He’s got people draped all over him. It doesn’t matter. He finds a way to do it every time. There’s a reason he’s got that 99 rating in Madden. He is a baller. I don’t think there’s anybody better than him.”

Defense: Entire unit

The Packers defense fought their butts off all day against a talented Cincinnati offense. Things were not perfect – they gave up a 70-yard touchdown just before half and a game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter – but they kept coming and giving the offense opportunities to win the game.

With Green Bay clinging to a 16-14 lead in the third quarter, safety Adrian Amos came up with an interception of Joe Burrow in Packers territory. The offense turned that into a field goal and a 19-14 lead. Late in the fourth quarter, they stiffened just in time to force a go-ahead 57-yard field goal that was no good. In overtime, De’Vondre Campbell picked off Burrow, setting up a potential game-winning field goal that Mason Crosby was unable to convert. Forced back out on the field, the defense produced another stop on third-and-2, making Cincinnati attempt a long field goal for the win that Evan McPherson also missed.

In six second half possessions, including two in overtime, Joe Barry’s defense gave up just eight points to help the Packers pull out the win.

They Said It

Mason Crosby had not missed a kick since Dec. 2019 when he stepped up to hit a 36-yard field goal with the game tied and 2:22 on the clock in the fourth quarter. The veteran had hit a team-record 27-straight kicks, but that streak came to an end as Crosby missed wide left. Minutes later he lined up from 51 yards to win the game and once again went wide left. The Packers gave him another chance in overtime, but he was – you guessed it – wide left again from 40 yards out. But in a game where each kicker missed twice in the final minutes and overtime, it was Crosby who got one more chance and delivered the game-winning field from 49 yards out.

Here are some of the things Crosby and his teammates said about his day:

“I went up to him and just told him I loved him. That was it. He told me he loved me, gave me a little head nod, and went out there and hit the game-winner. You will always stay with your teammates no matter what. I had a fumble last weekend. My teammates had my back.”

— Running back Aaron Jones on what he said to Mason Crosby prior to the game-winning field goal.

“All that matters was that last one. That’s the only one I remember. I don’t even remember how many he missed. I just remember that the one he made.”

— Adams on Crosby’s game-winner

“I went over to Mason (before the last kick). I could see the look in his eyes. There was zero flinch from him and that’s what we talk about all the time. I couldn’t be happier for him. I told the team afterwards, ‘The only kick I’ll remember is that last kick.’”

— LaFleur when asked if he considered not kicking the game-winning field goal after three straight misses

“I’m so happy I was able to come through there at the end. I’m going to celebrate it (but) I’m a realist. I’m an honest with myself and I’m probably my harshest critic.”

— Crosby on what he was feeling after missing four kicks but hitting the game-winner.

Best Video

Best Tweets

Looks like the Packers offense came out with their piss ice cold today — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 10, 2021

That stat about the #Packers defense allowing 12 straight red zone touchdowns to opposing offenses this season is jarring. It’s like the defense is the bizarro Nathaniel Hackett Gold Zone. pic.twitter.com/J7p5JpS57E — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) October 10, 2021

Marcedes Lewis started playing football before the invention of the forward pass so it's always interesting to see him catch one — My name's Matt but you can call me Matub (@CallMeMatub) October 10, 2021

You have a kicker that is missing everything including the coin toss and you are still playing for field goals? LaFleur gotta get a little more aggressive here man — Bart Winkler (@WinksThinks) October 10, 2021

You couldn’t pay me enough to be a kicker. — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) October 10, 2021

God bless everybody who watches a game like Packers-Bengals and is like "Yes I would love to keep betting money on sports" — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) October 10, 2021

Packers kicker Mason Crosby ends his interview and the door back to the locker room is locked. The remedy from @RobDemovsky: ‘’Knock three times and on the fourth one they’ll let you in.’’ — Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) October 10, 2021

In Case You Missed It

— Green Bay was forced to start a fourth different offensive line combination in its first five games. With tackle Elgton Jenkins missing his third straight game and center Josh Myers missing his first, the Packers went with Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Jon Runyan Jr. at left guard, Lucas Patrick at center, Royce Newman at right guard and Billy Turner at right tackle. Patrick has now started at guard and center this season.

— Playing without Jaire Alexander at cornerback, the Packers had their hands full with rookie Jamar Chase. The wide receiver finished with six catches for 159 yards and a touchdown. But the rest of the wide receivers combined for eight grabs and just 56 yards.

Inside the Numbers

43 – That is how many different players have caught a touchdown from Aaron Rodgers in his career after running back AJ Dillon grabbed one in the first half. Rodgers ended up throwing two scores, giving him 422 for his career.

103 – That is how many rushing yards Aaron Jones had in the game. It was a season-high for the running back and his first 100-yard game since Week 14 of last year.

35 – That was the combined yardage on catches from tight end Marcedes Lewis and wide receiver Randall Cobb to help setup the game-winning kick. Lewis’ yards came on a tight end screen, while Cobb’s was a huge third-down reception the play before Crosby drilled the kick.

37 – That is how many games it took LaFleur to win 30 games as a head coach. It is tied for the third fewest in NFL history

What’s Next

Green Bay (4-1) will welcome Chicago (2-2) to Lambeau Field next Sunday with kick coming at noon.