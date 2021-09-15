Wisconsin basketball adds first commit in 2022 class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has added its first commitment in the class of 2022.

Guard Connor Essegian (Albion, Ind.) made his announcement via a live stream Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Essegian is a three-star recruit that 247Sports rates as the 11th-best player in the state of Indiana and the No. 36 shooting guard in the country.

Essegian visited Madison for the Penn State football game earlier in September and ended up choosing the Badgers over offers from Minnesota, Wake Forest, Creighton, Butler and others.