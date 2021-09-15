Bucks hire Lisa Byington to handle TV play-by-play | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

The Milwaukee Bucks have a new play-by-play voice for their telecasts on Bally Sports Wisconsin.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Lisa Byington was named as the replacement for Jim Paschke, who retired after decades of being a part of the local broadcast team. Byington, according to the Bucks, becomes the first female full-time TV play-by-play announcer for a major men’s professional sports team.

“I’m absolutely thrilled for this opportunity, and the ability to work with a first-class franchise and a championship organization like the Milwaukee Bucks,” Byington is quoted as saying in a press release. “My sincerest appreciation and thanks go out to so many, but, in particular, Bucks President Peter Feigin and Bally Sports Wisconsin Executive Producer Tony Tortorici for making this such a smooth process from start to finish. I know that I will be stepping into the role long-held by Jim Paschke, and I appreciate his passion for the team and the memorable moments his voice will always be a part of. I’d be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge his work and commitment to the franchise, and it’s my honor to be the one who takes the baton from him. I’m particularly excited to work with such an amazing team of Marques Johnson, Zora Stephenson, Steve Novak and everyone involved with Bucks games at Bally Sports Wisconsin.

“Finally, I understand the groundbreaking nature of this hire, and I appreciate the fact that during this process that aspect was addressed, but never made a primary focus. In fact, I applaud the Bucks for taking the first steps toward making hires like this more of the norm in the NBA. Because it’s time.”

Byington has appeared in various capacities on major networks in recent years, including handling play-by-play duties for the NCAA Tournament on CBS and Turner Sports, soccer games on NBC Sports at the Olympics and was the first female play-by-play voice for Big Ten Network football games.

“We are so excited to welcome Lisa to the Bucks family and to bring such a talented play-by-play announcer to our broadcast team,” Feigin said in the release. “Lisa’s extensive television broadcasting background, including her play-by-play work for high-level NCAA basketball on several national networks, makes her the perfect choice to take on this major role. While we appreciate the significance of selecting Lisa, and we celebrate this historic moment, Lisa earned this position based on her extraordinary skills and experience. We look forward to Lisa becoming the voice of the Bucks.”