Wisconsin releases 2021-2022 Big Ten schedule

Greg Gard has a tough task on his hands with a such a young Wisconsin basketball team this fall and now he knows the Big Ten schedule he’ll have to navigate them through.

The conference released the schedule for all 14 teams Wednesday afternoon. The Badgers will open the year at home against Indiana on Dec. 8 and then travel to Ohio State to face the Buckeyes Dec. 11. After a three week break for more non-conference games, Wisconsin will visit Iowa on Jan. 3 to begin the rest of the conference slate.

Badger Basketball is coming… 🔜🏀 Big Ten play begins December 8! Schedule » https://t.co/S1s6M84sEA pic.twitter.com/UUMIYDU4ix — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) September 8, 2021

Wisconsin will alternate home and away throughout the conference season except for the final four games of the year. That will see the Badgers play back-to-back road games at Minnesota (Feb. 23) and Rutgers (Feb. 26) before closing out the season with a pair of home games March 1 against Purdue and March 5 against Nebraska.

Gard is being tasked with rebuilding a rotation that lost 52% of its scoring, 57.5% of its rebounding and 66.6% of its assists from last year’s group that went 18-13 overall and made the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Wisconsin figures to lean on sophomore guard Jonathan Davis, senior guard Brad Davison and junior forward Tyler Wahl.

You can view the full schedule here: