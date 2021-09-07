Wisconsin drops in AP Top 25 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin’s 16-10 loss to Penn State last Saturday didn’t cause it to drop too far in the first regular season release of the Associated Press Top 25.

The Badgers moved down six spots to No. 18 when the poll was released Tuesday. Their opponent last week, the Nittany Lions, jumped eight spots to No. 11. A total of four Big Ten teams made the poll. Ohio State was the highest at No. 3, followed by Iowa at No. 10 and then Penn State and Wisconsin.

In addition to the Hawkeyes, the only other future opponent for the Badgers in the rankings was No. 8 Notre Dame. Behind a strong four touchdown performance from former Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan, the Fighting Irish escaped with a 41-38 overtime win over Florida State in Week 1.

Alabama remains the No. 1 team in the country after its blowout win over then-No. 14 Miami. The Crimson Tide garnered 59 of the 73 first-place votes. Georgia collected the other four and moved from No. 5 up to No. 2 with its 10-3 win against then-No. 3 Clemson.

