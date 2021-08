The Camp: Aug. 30, 2021 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

On this episode of The Camp, Zach and Jesse talk about the start of game week for the Badgers, breaking down the first depth chart (Chez Mellusi is RB1, Joe Tippmann the starter at center) and giving an update on WR Danny Davis. They also talk about what player or coach is under the most pressure heading into the season and are joined by The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder to get the Penn State side of things.