The Camp: June 2, 2021 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

On this episode of The Camp, Zach and Jesse talk about the promotion of Chris McIntosh to athletic director, the addition of Chez Mellusi to the running back room, the impact of Director of Player Personnel Saeed Khalif moving to Michigan State and 2021 WR Skyler Bell joins the show.