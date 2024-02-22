Wisconsin reportedly has its new DL coach | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has filled its latest assistant coaching vacancy.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Badgers are hiring Air Force’s E.J. Whitlow as their new defensive line coach.

Sources: Wisconsin is expected to hire E.J. Whitlow as the school’s new defensive line coach. He’s the defensive ends coach at Air Force and was previously at Miami of Ohio. As the line coach at Grand Valley State, Whitlow coached current Patriots star Matthew Judon. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 22, 2024

Whitlow has spent the last two seasons with the Falcons as their defensive ends coach, helping them put together one of the stingiest rushing and scoring defenses in the country. Air Force finished seventh in the country in rushing yards (90.9) per game, while ranking 12th in scoring defense (18.2) per game. They were even better in 2021, leading the country in total defense.

Prior to coming to Colorado Springs, Whitlow was at Miami (Ohio) for four seasons, Division II Grand Valley State for the four years and Notre Dame College (Ohio) for four seasons.

Whitlow replaces Greg Scruggs, who left to take the defensive line job at Michigan after just one season. Whitlow is one of four new assistant coaches for Luke Fickell, meaning a nearly 50-percent turnover for the second-year coach.