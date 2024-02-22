Temple & Heilprin: Wisconsin’s NCAA tourney seeding, new DL coach, more spring practice preview | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Another Thursday at Monk’s for Temple & Heilprin. Zach and Jesse discuss Wisconsin’s potential NCAA tourney seed, whether the offense or defense will determine how far they can go in March, the hire of new DL coach EJ Whitlow, ranking the positions that have the most/least questions going into spring practice, EA is offering $600 to players for their NIL and more.