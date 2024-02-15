Temple & Heilprin: Feeling better about basketball (?), spring breakout candidates, EA College Football 25 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Wisconsin basketball team snapped their losing streak on Tuesday. Zach and Jesse discuss whether they think things are headed back in the right direction or not. They also discuss their potential breakout candidates for spring ball, Jim Leonhard heading to the NFL, whether Wisconsin is a destination job for assistant coaches and who will be the highest-rated Badgers in EA’s new college football game.