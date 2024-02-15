Bucks add veteran forward

Milwaukee has added a veteran to help boost its offense.

ESPN reported Thursday night that the Bucks were signing forward Danilo Gallinari, beating out the LA Clippers and others for his services.

Free agent F Danilo Gallinari plans to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agent Michael Tellem of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. Gallinari — a 14-year veteran — chose the Bucks over a few contenders because of the opportunity to play a role in Doc Rivers’ frontline rotation. pic.twitter.com/Lnx3Q0pCy1 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2024

The 35-year-old was with Washington to begin the season before being traded in the middle of January to Detroit. The Pistons released him last week.

Gallinari, who is averaging 7.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game this year, spent time with new Bucks coach Doc Rivers when they were both with the Clippers in the late 2010s. Over his career, Gallinari has averaged 15.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc.

The 6-foot-10 Gallinari will join a club that limped into the All-Star Break, going 3-7 since Rivers took over, including a 113-110 loss to Memphis on Thursday night.