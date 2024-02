Temple & Heilprin: What ails Wisconsin basketball, Owen Strebig commits to Notre Dame, under the radar players to watch in spring | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Badgers have lost three in a row. Zach and Jesse discuss what ails them and whether it can be fixed before March Madness. They also hit on Owen Strebig’s commitment to Notre Dame and some under the radar players they are looking forward to watching in spring ball.