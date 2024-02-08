Bucks add Patrick Beverley at NBA trade deadline | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

For a fifth time in the last six years, general manager Jon Horst was active around the NBA trade deadline.

A little before 1 p.m. Thursday, the story broke that Milwaukee was acquiring guard Patrick Beverley from Philadelphia for guard Cam Payne and a second-round pick. Beverley actually broke the news himself via his podcast’s social media.

BREAKING: @patbev21 to the Milwaukee Bucks — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) February 8, 2024

Beverley joins the Bucks in a move designed to help with the team’s perimeter defense, which has struggled this year following the trade of Jrue Holiday before the season. Beverley is averaging 6.3 points, 3.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game in 47 appearances. Milwaukee will be the 35-year-old’s seventh team in his 12 seasons in the NBA.

Payne leaves the Bucks after 47 games in which he averaged 6.2 points and 2.3 points per game.

Milwaukee also sent center Robin Lopez and cash to Sacramento. The Kings are expected to release Lopez, making him a free agent.