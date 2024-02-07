No. 11 Wisconsin loses at last-place Michigan for 3rd-straight loss | In In Badgers | By By Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Dug McDaniel scored 16 points, including three free throws in the final 19 seconds, to help Michigan hold on for a 72-68 win over No. 11 Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

The Wolverines (8-15, 3-9 Big Ten) had lost five straight and 10 of their last 11 games.

The Badgers (16-7, 8-4) have lost a season-high three consecutive games and struggled to make 3-pointers for the second game in a row. They were 5 of 19 from beyond the arc, a game after going 3 of 19 on 3-pointers in a loss to No. 2 Purdue.

Wisconsin was held below its scoring average against a slumping team that was giving up an average of 79 points over its previous 10 games.

AJ Storr scored 20 points, Chucky Hepburn had 17 points, Tyler Wahl scored 12 and Max Klesmit added 10 points for the Badgers.

Tarris Reed had 12 points, Will Tschetter scored 11 points and Terrance Williams chipped in with 10 points for the Wolverines.

Michigan led 37-33 at halftime and found a way to avoid another second-half collapse in a season with many of them under embattled coach Juwan Howard, improving to 1-3 in games decided by four or fewer points.

Some blocked shots late in the game and clutch free throws proved to be the difference.

McDaniel made the second of two free throws with 19.5 seconds left to give Michigan a 70-66 lead. Hepburn drew a foul with 11.2 seconds to go and made both shots at the line to pull Wisconsin within two points.

McDaniel answered with two free throws on the ensuing possession, sealing the victory.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: Greg Gard’s squad has hit its toughest stretch of the season after winning 15 of 17 games and surging in the AP Top 25.

Michigan: Howard’s shaken team should get a much-needed confidence boost by competing for an entire game with the 11th-ranked team in the country.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Wisconsin will likely drop in the poll after falling five spots in the AP Top 25 this week following losses to the Boilermakers by six points and wasting an 18-point second-half lead in an eight-point overtime setback against Nebraska.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Plays at Rutgers on Saturday.

Michigan: Plays at Nebraska on Saturday night.

___

