No. 6 Wisconsin blows double-digit lead again at Nebraska, falls 80-72 in overtime
By Zach Heilprin

For a second year in a row Wisconsin went into Nebraska, grabbed a big lead, proceeded to blow that lead and eventually fell in overtime, this time 80-72 on Thursday night.

The sixth-ranked Badgers led by 16 at the half and by 18 at one point in the second half before the Huskers went on a 20-3 run to close within 50-49. Wisconsin built its lead back to 65-59 with 3:33 left only to watch Nebraska go on an 8-0 run to take its first lead of the game. Only an AJ Storr layup got the game to overtime. Once there, it was all Huskers, with the Badgers going 1-for-7 from the field and 2-for-4 from the free-throw line, while Nebraska hit four of its five shots and all five attempts from the line.

Storr finished with 28 points and three rebounds, but also had five of Wisconsin’s season-high 16 turnovers. That total also matched the Badgers most giveaways since turning it over 17 times against Illinois in January 2019.

Max Klesmit and Chucky Hepburn each had 13 points for the Badgers, while Tyler Wahl had seven points, eight rebounds and three assists. Nebraska limited Steven Crowl to just two shots all night as he scored a season-low one point. He did grab 13 rebounds.

Coach Greg Gard’s club shot just 42.2-percent from the floor, its worst effort in Big Ten play and lowest since making 41.4-percent in a blowout loss to Arizona in on Dec. 9. The Badgers bench gave the club 10 points in the first half but nothing in the final 20. Nebraska also outscored UW 19-8 at the free-throw line, including 15-2 after halftime.

Wisconsin struggled to slow CJ Wilcher, who went for 22 points (5-7 3FG) and three assists. Rienk Mast added 20 points and eight rebounds. Brice Williams went for 17 points and nine rebounds. Nebraska managed to win despite Keisei Tominaga scoring just two points.

The Huskers improved to 6-0 in Big Ten play at home, while Wisconsin suffered its second loss of the conference season. It dropped the Badgers to a 1/2 game back of Purdue for first place as the two get set to meet on Sunday in Madison.