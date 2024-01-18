Temple & Heilprin: Co-DC Colin Hitschler leaving, Wisconsin adds 2025 safety, realistic timetable to make the CFP | In In Badgers | By By Associated Press

Temple and Heilprin were back at Monk’s on Thursday night. Zach opens the show with a quick reaction to the news of Colin Hitschler leaving for Alabama. Then the guys get into the newest addition in the 2025 recruiting class, what a realistic timetable is for the Badgers to make the CFP, and whether there should be any concern following Wisconsin’s loss at Penn State.