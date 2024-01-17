Wisconsin grabs commitment from 2025 safety | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin dipped into Ohio for its latest commitment in the 2025 class.

Three-star safety Cody Haddad (Cleveland) announced his commitment to coach Luke Fickell and the Badgers on Wednesday night.

Haddad was initially recruited by the previous staff, including attending a game in 2022. He eventually earned a scholarship offer from Luke Fickell’s staff in mid-November and once again visited Madison this past weekend.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Haddad is ranked as the 15th-best player in the state of Ohio, according to 247Sports. He is listed as an athlete but is expected to play safety for the Badgers. He chose Wisconsin over offers from a number of Big Ten and other Power 4 schools, including Nebraska, Purdue, Kansas, Cincinnati and Duke.

Haddad’s commitment gives the Badgers five in their 2025 class, joining quarterback Landyn Locke, defensive back Remington Moss, offensive lineman Michael Roeske and linebacker Cooper Catalano.