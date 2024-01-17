The Camp: Where Wisconsin stands in Owen Strebig’s recruitment, biggest storylines when spring ball starts | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Badgers are fighting to keep the No. 1 player in the 2025 class home. Zach and Jesse discuss the latest in OL Owen Strebig’s recruitment and the importance of keeping the top talent in the state. Then, they dive into their biggest spring ball storylines, including changes along the OL, the progression of the QB room and the changing faces on defense.