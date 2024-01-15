Wisconsin jumps to No. 11 in latest AP poll | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin continued its push up the national rankings Monday following another 2-0 week.

The Badgers jumped four spots to No. 11 in the latest Associated Press Top 25, their highest ranking since being No. 10 the week of Feb. 28, 2022. This year’s team got its ranking after going on the road and beating Ohio State and fending off a pesky Northwestern squad at home. It moved Wisconsin’s record to 13-3 overall and 5-0 in Big Ten play, its best start to conference play since 2007-2008.

As it stands, the Badgers are one of just three Big Ten teams in the poll. Purdue moved down one spot to No. 2 after losing to Nebraska. The Boilermakers still received 20 first-place votes. Illinois, which fell to Maryland on Sunday, dropped four places to No. 14.

The top-5 has defending champion UConn at No. 1, Purdue at No. 2, Kansas at No. 3, North Carolina at No. 4 and Houston at No. 5.

Wisconsin will hit the road this week to face Penn State on Tuesday night before returning to the Kohl Center to host Indiana on Friday night.