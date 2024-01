The Swing: Sharif Chambliss joins the show, Max Klesmit goes off, Best team of the Gard era? | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Badgers are 5-0 in Big Ten play for the first time in 16 years. Zach and Jesse are joined by assistant Sharif Chambliss to discuss the great start and what’s different from last year. The guys also discuss Max Klesmit’s big week and debate whether this is Greg Gard’s best team.