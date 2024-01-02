Tyler Wahl scores 19, No. 21 Badgers beat Iowa 83-72 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Four players scored in double figures for No. 21 Wisconsin as the Badgers took care of Iowa 83-72 on Tuesday night.

The game was tied at the break and neck-and-neck for about 10 minutes of the second half before Wisconsin took control with an 18-8 run. It featured the highlight of the night with Chucky Hepburn getting out on the break and putting the ball off the glass for a monster two-handed slam by AJ Storr over Iowa’s Payton Sandfort.

AIR J STORR 😳 pic.twitter.com/RRkU5piQ7n — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 3, 2024

The story of the night was Wisconsin’s ability to get points inside and a massive advantage at the free throw line. The Badgers finished with 42 points in the paint, while hitting 25 of their 35 shots from the line.

Steven Crowl, Tyler Wahl and AJ Storr did much of the damage around the basket. Crowl went for 17 points and a career-high 13 rebounds, while Wahl led the club with 19 points (11-for-13 FTs) and eight boards. Storr had a variety of highlight dunks, which helped him score 16 points.

Max Klesmit contributed 15 points and four assists. Hepburn was limited with foul trouble, scoring just four points but playing his normal pesky defense that included him coming up with a pair of steals.

Kamari McGee gave Wisconsin a lift off the bench, especially on the defensive end where had three first-half steals.

The game was just the second for the Badgers since Dec. 15 and it showed early. The team had seven turnovers in the first 10 minutes of the game and ended up with 13, the second-most this year.

Still, they were able to overcome those errors by shooting 51.9%, their fifth game of hitting 50% or more of their shots, and they have now scored better than 70 points in seven straight games.

The win pushed Wisconsin to 10-3 on the year and 2-0 in Big Ten play. The club will face Nebraska on Saturday at the Kohl Center.