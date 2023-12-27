Wisconsin left tackle Jack Nelson to return for senior year | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin will have its starting left tackle back in 2024.

Redshirt junior Jack Nelson told reporters Wednesday that he would return for his senior year.

Jack Nelson just said he's coming back to the #Badgers in 2024. Said he's a big believer in Luke Fickell and the future of the program. — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) December 27, 2023

Nelson has started 24 games at left tackle the last two seasons after being a 13-game starter at right guard in 2021. He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten pick in 2021 and 2022, and many expected him to leave after what he hoped would be a productive 2023. But Nelson didn’t have the season he wanted in a new offense, leading the Big Ten in penalties and struggling in some high profile matchups. That led to his draft stock taking a hit, which likely played a role in his decision.

Nelson’s return means the Badgers will have three starters along the offensive line back from this year — Nelson at left tackle, Joe Huber at left guard and Riley Mahlman at right tackle. They have to replace center Tanor Bortolini, who declared for the NFL Draft, and right guard Michael Furtney, who exhausted his eligibility.

Wisconsin will close out the season on New Year’s Day against LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl.