Packers: Jaire Alexander suspended

One of Green Bay’s top defensive players has been suspended.

Former Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander was suspended Wednesday for conduct detrimental to the team. The issue stems from Alexander making himself a captain and crashing the coin toss prior to the Carolina game. After winning the toss, Alexander told the referee that they would kickoff. Because that would result in the Panthers getting the ball to start the game and the option to take the ball in the second half, the official questioned him and eventually allowed the Packers to defer until the second half.

“The decision to suspend a player is never easy and not one we take lightly. Unfortunately, Jaire’s actions prior to the game in Carolina led us to take this step,” GM Brian Gutekunst said in a team release. “As an organization, we have an expectation that everyone puts the team first. While we are disappointed, we had a good conversation with Jaire this morning and fully expect him to learn from this as we move forward together. We look forward to welcoming him back next week as he is a valued member of this team and will continue to be in the future.”

Alexander hast played in just six games this year due to a pair of injuries.