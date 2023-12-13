The Swing: Badgers get Tyler Van Dyke, Wisconsin-Arizona, alternate uniforms | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Yes, a pod about Wisconsin basketball starts with discussion on new quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. Then the guys get into some takeaways from a tough outing at Arizona. They also touch on the alternate uniforms the Badgers will wear, and answer questions on John Blackwell being a potential starter, Steven Crowl not shooting open 3-pointers and Carter Gilmore’s role on offense.