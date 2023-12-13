Giannis goes off for franchise-record 64 points, gets into ‘scuffle’ for game ball afterwards | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Add another franchise record to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s tally.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar went off for 64 points on Wednesday night in a 140-126 win over Indiana and in doing so broke Michael Redd’s team record for points in a single game. The two-time MVP had 21 at the half and 38 heading to the fourth quarter before exploding for 26 in the final period. His 64 points were the most by a non-guard since David Robinson had 71 in 1994 and the most ever without hitting a single 3-pointer since the line was added in 1979.

The drama extended past the final horn, though, as the Pacers grabbed what Antetokounmpo believed to be the game ball to commemorate the first official points for rookie Oscar Tshiebwe, which came on a free throw with 2:42 left. Antetokounmpo noticed the ball going back to the Indiana locker room and ran into the tunnel to retrieve it.

Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said there was a scuffle with Bucks players in the hallway and that GM Chad Buchanan got elbowed in the ribs. Antetokunmpo emerged from the tunnel a few moments later and had what appeared to be short but contentious conversation with an Indiana staff member and guard Tyrese Haliburton before finally leaving the floor.

Afterwards, Antetokounmpo told reporters he did get a ball, but he couldn’t confirm it was the actual game ball, saying it didn’t feel like the one they had used.

Can you confirm that you have the game ball from tonight? Giannis Antetokounmpo: pic.twitter.com/tyy69SunLy — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) December 14, 2023

The extracurriculars after the game somewhat overshadowed what a dominant effort Antetokounmpo put together. He was 20-for-28 from the field, including 20-25 inside the 3-point line, while also making 24 of his 32 free throw attempts. Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds, three assists and four steals. and he’s now averaging 51.7 points per game against the Pacers in three games this season.

Damian Lillard chipped in 21 points and six assists, with Khris Middleton giving the Bucks 14 points. Bobby Portis had 19 points off the bench.

Indiana got 22 points each from Haliburton and Myles Turner.

Milwaukee won for a seventh time in its last nine games. The team will host Detroit on Saturday.