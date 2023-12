The Camp: Transfer portal in full swing, Badgers checking out QBs, a potential big piece to close 2024 class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

We’re a week into the portal season. Zach and Jesse talk about the guys heading out and the two latest additions. They also get into which of the quarterbacks connected to Wisconsin make the most sense for Phil Longo’s offense, and they finish by discussing the Badgers potentially adding a big final piece to their 2024 recruiting class.