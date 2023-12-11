Sloppy effort from the Packers leads to 24-22 loss to the Giants | In In Packers | By By Associated Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tommy DeVito threw a 32-yard pass to Wan’Dale Robinson to set up Randy Bullock’s 37-yard field goal as time expired, and the New York Giants beat Green Bay 24-22 on Monday night to hand the Packers their first December loss since Matt LaFleur took over as coach in 2019.

The Giants went 57 yards in eight plays after Jordan Love threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Malik Heath with 1:33 to play. Green Bay then tried a 2-point conversion but Jayden Reed was stopped by linebacker Bobby Okereke. The go-ahead drive was set up by a Saquon Barkley fumble.

DeVito rushed for 71 yards in the third straight win for the Giants (5-8). He threw an 8-yard TD pass to Isaiah Hodgins while leading four scoring drives, two of them capped by Barkley runs of 5 and 1 yards. The Giants defense forced three turnovers.

Reed scored on a 16-yard run and Anders Carlson kicked field goals of 36, 32 and 48 yards for the Packers (6-7), who had won three in a row. Green Bay dropped to 16-1 in December under LaFleur.