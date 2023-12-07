Wisconsin volleyball one win from sixth trip to Final Four | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin will play for a chance to go the Final Four. That’s after the top-seeded Badgers took out fifth-seeded Penn State in four sets on Thursday night at the UW Field House.

ELITE is just as sweet. pic.twitter.com/qzjg3SVytO — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) December 8, 2023

Coach Kelly Sheffield’s club got off to a roaring start, taking the open set 25-11. The second set was an epic back-and-forth, with the Nittany Lions finally claiming a 30-28 win. But the Badgers answered with a dominating 25-12 win in the third set and followed it up with a 25-18 set to claim victory and punch their tickets to a sixth-straight regional final.

Wisconsin was paced by Sarah Franklin’s 15 kills, while Temi Thomas-Ailara (11), Devyn Robinson (10) and Carter Booth (10) hit double digits in kills. Julia Orzol and MJ Hammill had 30 digs, with Hammill also had 20 assists.

The Badgers will move on to face second-seeded Oregon on Saturday night with the winner advancing to Tampa for the Final Four. The Ducks swept Purdue to reach the regional final.