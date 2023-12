Temple & Heilprin: The Leon Lowery story, transfer portal targets, getting ready for No. 1 Arizona | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The guys are back at Monk’s in Sun Prairie to talk about the craziest portal recruiting story yet. Jesse has the details on how Leon Lowery went from committing to de-committing and then committing again. They get into other portal transfer targets, including MSU wide Tyrell Henry. The two also discuss what a win at No. 1 Arizona would mean.