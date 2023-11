Temple & Heilprin: Badgers-Nebraska isn’t a rivalry, UW & the transfer portal, early basketball thoughts, Week 12 picks | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Zach and Jesse were back to discuss whether Wisconsin-Nebraska is a rivalry, how vital the last two games of the season are, Overreaction or No on Phil Longo’s offense and how many players the Badgers will add from the portal vs how many will leave, early-season thoughts on basketball and our Week 12 picks.