Badgers announce the signing of two players in 2024 class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The two scholarship members of Wisconsin’s 2024 recruiting class made their commitments official Wednesday by signing their national letters of intent.

Four-star guard Daniel Freitag (Minneapolis, Minn.) and three-star forward Jack Robison (Lakeville, Minn.) make up the class.

𝙏𝙄𝙈𝙀 𝙒𝙄𝙇𝙇 𝙏𝙀𝙇𝙇@DanielFreitag_ is a Badger ✍️☑️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Point Guard

Bloomington, MN pic.twitter.com/0gZTVT1iQY — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 8, 2023

𝐍𝐄𝐗𝐓 𝐈𝐍 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄@JackRobison17 is a Badger ✍️☑️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️

Small Forward

Lakeville, Minnesota pic.twitter.com/pv1vip2Jxj — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 8, 2023

Ranked as the No. 2 player in the state of Minnesota, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound Freitag is the fifth-highest ranked guard and the 15th-highest player overall to commit to Wisconsin since 2000, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Freitag is the No. 117 player in the country and the No. 8 point guard.

“Daniel is an excellent addition to our program. We identified him early in the process, not only as a player but also as a person we want inside of our locker room,” coach Greg Gard said. “His infectious personality and bright smile will make him a fan favorite. Daniel has the kind of perspective and values that align perfectly with who we are as a program.”

Also a standout football player, Freitag had a scholarship offer to play for new Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell. Several other schools, including Minnesota and Notre Dame, also offered him a scholarship in both sports. His other offers on the basketball side of things included Baylor, Iowa State, Virginia and Kansas State.

“That experience on the gridiron has instilled a certain level of toughness and leadership that transcends sport,” Gard said. “He is an electric athlete, with skills that fit in with who we are and where the game of basketball is going. His toughness and willingness to do whatever it takes to help his team win, makes him an extremely versatile guard who will impact the game in every way. He is a driven and dedicated young man and we are thrilled to add him to our Badger family.”

The 6-foot-6, 175-pound Robison is ranked as the No. 6 player in the state of Minnesota and the 40th-best small forward in the country, according to 247Sports. He chose the Badgers over offers from Minnesota, Nebraska and USF.

“We are very excited to add Jack to our program. He has all the qualities we look for in a student-athlete,” Gard said. “Both of Jack’s parents are educators, and Jack understands the value of a degree from the University of Wisconsin and wanted to be a part of this program from the beginning of the recruiting process.

“We have been able to watch him grow and develop as a player for several years now. He plays the game with the kind of passion and fire that our fans have come to know and appreciate here at Wisconsin. He has a high basketball IQ and a skillset that will allow him to be an effective all-around player.

“Jack has developed a championship mindset while playing for a tremendous program at Lakeville North. He is looking forward to teaming back up with his former high school teammate, Nolan Winter, and the rest of the guys in our locker room after another successful season at Lakeville North. Our staff is excited to work with Jack to help him reach his goals as a student-athlete as a Badger.”

Freitag and Robison are just the latest players from Minnesota to cross the border to play for the Badgers, joining the likes of Jordan Taylor, Jon Leuer, Jared Berggren, Brad Davison, Nate Reuvers, senior Tyler Wahl, junior Steven Crowl and true freshman Nolan Winter.