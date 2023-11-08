Giannis ejected, Bucks come back to beat Detroit 120-118 | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Giannis Antetokounmpo got ejected but it only temporarily put off the inevitable Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum, as Milwaukee came back from 10 down in the fourth quarter to beat Detroit 120-118 to move to 18-1 against the Pistons since 2018.

The Bucks appeared on their way to blowing the game open, leading by 11 early in the third quarter when Antetokounmpo got the ball in transition and put a dunk down on Isaiah Stewart. Antetokounmpo gave Stewart one of his patented mean mugs and was immediately called for a technical foul. It was his second on the night, sending him to the locker room early.

Detroit would take advantage, outscoring Milwaukee 49-26 and owning a 109-99 lead with 7:14 left. That’s when Damian Lillard took over. He scored 10 straight points, including a jumper to give the Bucks a 116-115 lead with 1:12 left. Brook Lopez would make a two possession game with a deep 3-pointer the next time down. The Pistons had one more chance in the final seconds but Jae Crowder poked the ball away from Cade Cunningham on the inbounds play and his half-court shot at the buzzer came up empty.

Lillard finished with 34 points, while Bobby Portis had 18 points and five rebounds off the bench. Antetokounmpo had 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists before being tossed.

"I think I need to be a little more vocal during the game when he is getting hit and stick up for him a little bit better." Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin addressed the media and spoke about Giannis' ejection in the win over the Pistons. 🔊#FearTheDeer | #NBA pic.twitter.com/4tZJuvSNki — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) November 9, 2023

Cunningham led the way for Detroit, scoring 33 points.

Milwaukee improved to 5-2 on the year. The team will now hit the road to face Indiana on Thursday night.