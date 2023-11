The Camp: Wisconsin-Indiana recap, where the program is and its future, your Twitter questions | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin fell at Indiana on Saturday, losing in Bloomington for the first time since 2002. Zach and Jesse breakdown all that went wrong, including some inexplicable mistakes down the stretch. They also hit on some big picture questions about the program and its future. They finish with your Twitter questions.