No. 5 Wisconsin scores late to finish sweep of No. 4 Michigan | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

No. 5 Wisconsin continued its torrid start to the season, taking down No. 4 Michigan 2-1 for a second-straight night and earning its third-straight sweep of a ranked opponent.

It appeared the game was headed to overtime tied 1-1 when Mathieu De St. Phalle tapped the puck in off a rebound to give the Badgers the go-ahead goal with just 6.5 seconds left.

MATHIEU DE ST. PHALLE WINS THE GAME ON THE POWER PLAY! WHAT A GOAL! WHAT A GAME! 🍎: Carson Bantle & Cruz Lucius pic.twitter.com/GgKDYzgyve — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) November 5, 2023

The goal set off a wild celebration inside the Kohl Center, which has come alive once again after a string of tough seasons.

Hey Kohl Center, how do we feel about that game winner?#75thSeason || #NextChapter pic.twitter.com/gYSKkthnPz — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) November 5, 2023

Wisconsin opened the scoring with a Carson Bantle goal in the first period. It stayed 1-0 until early in the third when Garrett Schifsky found the back of the net. That set the stage for De St. Phalle’s heroics to finish things, giving the Badgers sweeps of the No. 16, No. 1 and No. 4 teams in the country.

New coach Mike Hastings has his club sitting at 9-1 on the year after winning six straight games for the first time in 13 years. They are 4-0 in Big Ten play and will head to Michigan State next weekend to face the Spartans.