The Camp: Wisconsin-Ohio State recap, Badgers progress from last year (?), Braelon Allen injury | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin fell to Ohio State for a 10th straight time. Zach and Jesse recap the game, discuss whether the Badgers are closer to the Buckeyes as a program since last year, the injury to Braelon Allen, the play of the defense, Braedyn Locke’s performance and your Twitter questions.