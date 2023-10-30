Packers: LB Rashan Gary signs contract extension | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Green Bay has locked up its top pass rusher with a contract extension.

Linebacker Rashan Gary announced the extension himself on Monday morning.

Rashan Gary Sports announces 4-year $107M contract extension for Packers LB Rashan Gary pic.twitter.com/1MjRa2VXFK — Rashan Gary ® (@RashanAGary) October 30, 2023

About a year removed from tearing his ACL, the former first-round pick leads the Packers in sacks this season with 4.5 and he has 27 for his career.

The 26-year-old was set to become a free agent after the season.