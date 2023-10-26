Badgers: Men’s hockey upsets No. 1 Minnesota on the road | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Mike Hastings era at Wisconsin is off to a very good start.

Ranked for the first time since before the 2021-2022 season, the 14th-ranked Badgers went on the road Thursday night and upset No. 1 Minnesota 5-2.

The❗on the night for @BadgerMHockey and their upset of No. 1 Minnesota. 😤 pic.twitter.com/OkkNbkYb0V — Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) October 27, 2023

The Gophers actually got the scoring started, finding the back of the net just 15 seconds into the game. But Wisconsin answered with two goals of its own in the period, including getting one from Mathieu De St. Phalle on the power play.

After Minnesota tied things midway through the second, the Badgers retook the lead with a goal from Carson Bantle. De St. Phalle added another in the period before Cruz Lucius tallied his second of the night with about five minutes left in the game.

Wisconsin got three assists from Ben Dexheimer, while Joe Palodichuk added two more.

Goalie Kyle McClellan saved 22 of the 24 shots that came his way to pick up the win.

The victory moved the Badgers to 6-1 on the year, their best start through seven games since opening the 2000-2001 campaign 7-0.

The two teams will meet again Friday night in Minneapolis.