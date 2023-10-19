Temple & Heilprin: What if Bret Bielema never left Madison, previewing Illinois-Wisconsin, Week 8 picks | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

It was another Thursday at Monk’s in Sun Prairie for Temple and Heilprin. The guys discuss an alternate history where Bret Bielema never leaves Wisconsin, whether the Badgers or Illinois have a brighter future, what to expect from Braedyn Locke in his first start and they make their Week 8 picks.

