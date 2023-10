Winners Take: NFL Week 7 & CFB Week 8 Free Picks | In In News | By By Nelson Raisbeck

Nelson “Rowdy” Raisbeck and professional sports bettor, Dave Essler, breakdown five NFL and five NCAA football games for the upcoming weekend. They specifically look at a number of notable college football matchups and a couple from the NFL slate. Additionally, the guys run through the market and other games that have caught their eye.