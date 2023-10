The Camp: Tanner Mordecai has a broken hand, did we underestimate the challenge facing Luke Fickell and more | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin fell to Iowa on Saturday and lost quarterback Tanner Mordecai. Zach and Jesse talk about the impact of the senior QB’s broken hand, his replacement in Braedyn Locke, whether we underestimated the challenge Luke Fickell walked into, where the Badgers have improved since Week 1, answer your Twitter questions and more.