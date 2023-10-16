Badgers: QB Tanner Mordecai suffered broken hand in loss to Iowa and is out indefinitely | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin will be without starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai indefinitely.

The senior quarterback suffered a broken hand in the second quarter against Iowa on Saturday. He underwent surgery on Sunday, which included placing a pin in the hand, according to ESPN. A timetable for his return is unknown.

The Badgers will start redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke in Mordecai’s place. He went 15-for-30 for 122 yards with an interception and a fumble in relief of Mordecai against the Hawkeyes. Originally from Texas, Locke transferred to Wisconsin last January from Mississippi State.

The loss of Mordecai is significant for the Badgers. Though his passing numbers didn’t approach what he did at SMU the last two years, he was a threat in the running game and the clear leader on the offensive side of the ball.

Wisconsin dropped to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten play with the loss to Iowa. The team will travel to Champaign to face former Badgers coach Bret Bielema and Illinois on Saturday.