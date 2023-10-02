The Camp: B1G West is not good, Braelon Allen’s workload, Renfro’s return, Njongmeta not playing | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin is back from its bye week. Zach and Jesse discuss the weekend that was in the Big Ten West, what Luke Fickell had to say about Braelon Allen’s role now that Chez Mellusi is out, if Jake Renfro could have a role this week and trying to get more on why Maema Njongmeta barely played vs Purdue.

The Big Ten West is not good (3:32)

Impact of Mellusi injury on Allen’s workload (6:08)

Jake Renfro a viable option this week (10:43)

Why Maema Njongmeta didn’t play but one snap (16:56)