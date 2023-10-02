Brewers won’t have Brandon Woodruff vs Arizona, status for rest of the postseason up in the air | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee’s prospects for a deep playoff run took a hit on Monday, as pitcher Brandon Woodruff was ruled out for the Wild Card Series against Arizona with an injury.

Manager Craig Counsell told reporters that it’s a right shoulder capsular injury. Woodruff was supposed to start Game 2 of the series against the Diamondbacks, but Counsell said his status for the entire postseason is up in the air.

Woodruff missed most of the season with a shoulder injury, sitting on the injured list from early April to early August. When he returned, he was very good in his nine starts. He allowed more than two runs just twice and had at least six strikeouts in all but one of those starts.

Counsell said no decision has been made on who will fill Woodruff’s role for Game 2, though Freddy Peralta, the presumed Game 3 (if needed) starter, and Wade Miley are among the potential options.

Milwaukee and Arizona will meet in Game 1 on Tuesday night at American Family Field. Corbin Burnes will be on the mound for the Crew, while Arizona sends Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 6:08 p.m.